Border Patrol Agents Find Fentanyl Strapped to Man’s Thighs

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents working the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado arrested a man transporting fentanyl in bags taped to his body January 22.

Tucson Sector agents encountered a 19-year-old U.S. citizen male during a routine immigration inspection of a passenger shuttle van. Agents questioned the man and performed a search, which led to the discovery of pills taped to the individual’s thighs.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Agents seized the pills, totaling 243 grams, and arrested the subject, who faces felony drug charges for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.