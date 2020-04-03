Border Patrol Agents Encounter Illegal Alien Stashed in Trunk and a Stolen Vehicle at Checkpoints

DESERT HAVEN, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents stop another dangerous and unscrupulous attempt by human smugglers to transport individuals through an immigration checkpoint.

On April 1 Border Patrol agents working the U.S. Highway 62/180 immigration checkpoint made a dangerous discovery while inspecting a vehicle. Agents were questioning the occupants of a Cadillac sedan when they noted the driver and passenger became visibly nervous.

Acting on their suspicions of potential illicit activity, the agents initiated a search of the vehicle. Upon opening the trunk they discovered a female Mexican citizen hiding inside. All the subjects were taken in to custody for processing.

“Smugglers haven’t slowed down as they continue to place human lives at risk by locking them in concealed spaces. Preservation of life is paramount for the U.S. Border Patrol. Our Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly everyday to detect and rescue these human beings from dire situations.” stated Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.