Border Force staff at UK airports to strike over Christmas in pay row

UK Border Force staff are to strike over the festive holidays at airports across the country in a dispute over pay and conditions, a union has announced.Passport checks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham airports will be among those disrupted, the PCS union has said. Days affected will include the period from 23 December to Boxing Day inclusive, and from 28 December to New Year’s Eve.Union members are also expected to strike at Newhaven port in East Sussex and at the Highways Agency on strike dates co-ordinated with RMT action on the railways, the union said.The strike is expected to affect hundreds of thousands of people planning to go on holiday. The government has been preparing for the strike by training 600 soldiers to check passports instead.The announcement came on the same day Rishi Sunak promised “new tough laws” to curb the impact of industrial action as he criticised “unreasonable” unions.Mark Serwotka, the PCS general secretary, announced the dates as part of the union’s national campaign for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.The strike comes after 100,000 PCS members in 214 government departments and other public bodies voted to take action in support of a 10% pay rise, pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.Serwotka said he had written to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, head of the armed forces, calling for the withdrawal of British forces from covering for striking workers.Soldiers have received between three and five days of training so they can cover for Border Force staff, who usually receive between three and five weeks of training, before being assigned a mentor for at least a month.Serwotka urged the government to come forward with a new deal for its members after ministers refused to increase a 2% pay offer. “They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there’s nothing behind it.This strike would not happen if Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt paid their staff so they can put food on the table,” he said. “We have no option but to take industrial action because our members are using food banks and not able to switch on the heating right now.”Serwotka also raised the prospect of co-ordinated action with other unions involved in disputes.“The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table,” he added. “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost of living crisis. They are desperate. They are being told there is no money for them, while they watch ministers giving out government contracts worth billions of pounds to their mates.“Some sections of the media have accused us of playing politics with these strikes. Let me be clear: our dispute is with the employer. We will fight to improve our members’ pay, terms and conditions regardless of who is in Downing Street.”A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible. We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days.“The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimise these impacts with the aim of processing passengers through the border as efficiently as possible.“Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly.”The airport pointed out that the workers involved in the strikes were employed by the Home Office, not Heathrow.’No 10 has guaranteed Christmas chaos’: Labour MP clashes with Mark Harper over rail dispute – videoA Home Office spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike and the inconvenience this will cause to the public and businesses.“We are working closely with all UK ports and airports to ensure we have robust plans in place to minimise any delays if strike action goes ahead; however, passengers should be prepared for potential disruption. We will deploy suitable resource to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods through our border.“We always recommend that passengers check the latest advice from their operators before travelling.”