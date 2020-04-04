Border Arizona Arrests Sex Offender, Rudy Chirinos-Hernandez

29 year old sex offender, Rudy Chirinois-Hernandez arrested by US Border Patrol agents

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 29-year-old Honduran man after he illegally entered the United States south of Sells, Arizona, Thursday morning.

Agents patrolling the desert south of Sells encountered Rudy Chirinos-Hernandez. Records checks revealed Hernandez was convicted of Sexual Assault against a child in Dallas, Texas, in 2012. Hernandez was sentenced to two years in prison for this felony offense.

Hernandez was initially brought to a mobile command center for expulsion under Title 42 authority. Criminal records checks revealed Hernandez’s dangerous criminal past. Therefore, prosecution for re-entry of a convicted felon was sought instead of immediate expulsion to Mexico.

Title 42 executive actions allow agents to limit the further introduction of COVID-19 by expelling certain individuals who enter the United States illegally as quickly as possible while continuing our border security operations.