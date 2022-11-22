BookMyShow exploring possibilities of IPO, holds talks with merchant bankers – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 22 Nov 2022, 09:51 PM ISTAs life gets back to normalcy and people return to attend physical events, BookMyShow is exploring the possibilities of an IPO. Sources say that the booking platform has held preliminary talks with merchant bankers. Anurag Joshi brings us all the exclusive details.01:39LIC withdraws Jeevan Amar, Tech Term Insurance from market due to increase in reinsurance ratesViews: 35902:28Sensex gains 274 points, Nifty tops 18,200; UCO Bank jumps 12%Views: 11802:58Sensex gains marginally; Nifty opens above 18,150; UCO Bank, Easy Trip Planners surge 7% eachViews: 15904:20Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 22, 2022Views: 33402:00Stocks in focus: Nykaa, Biocon, HDFC and moreViews: 169602:15Stock Radar: Buy DLF for a target of Rs 475 in next 5-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 73502:10Sensex declines 519 pts, Nifty below 18,200; realty, metal, IT stocks top dragsViews: 37802:45Fundamental Radar: Up 50% in 2022! ITC a long-term buy at current levels, says Sneha PoddarViews: 208601:33Vienna-based RHI Magnesita set to acquire Dalmia Bharat Refractories for over Rs 1,700 crViews: 98903:28Sensex drops over 300 points, Nifty below 18,250; Easy Trip Planners rallies 20%, Nykaa sheds 3%Views: 55204:40Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 21, 2022Views: 75501:20Stocks in focus: Delhivery, Maruti Suzuki, IEX and moreViews: 234802:27Stock Radar: Alicon Castalloy a buy for a target of Rs 1,150, says Gaurav BissaViews: 70302:22Sensex loses 87 points, Nifty near 18,300; PB Fintech jumps 8%Views: 65803:01Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Nykaa gains 4%, Vedanta 2%Views: 86903:36Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 18, 2022Views: 167901:47Stocks in focus: Nykaa, LIC, Fortis Healthcare and moreViews: 214602:03SEBI to regulate financial influencers on social media platformsViews: 89001:39Stock Radar: Buy IGL for a target of Rs 450-462 in next 3-4 weeks, says Ruchit JainViews: 143101:48Sensex loses 230 points, Nifty below 18,400; Paytm tanks 11%Views: 61303:31Sensex sheds 150 pts, Nifty below 18,400; Paytm, Nykaa tank on block dealsViews: 84105:40Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 17, 2022Views: 156802:04Stocks in focus: Paytm, Hindustan Zinc, RIL and moreViews: 285609:59Explained: Difference between Trading and InvestingViews: 143903:31Stock Radar: Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 5470 levelsViews: 220201:13Tata Group getting ready to have an IPO after 18 yearsViews: 898501:33Sensex logs record closing high, ends 108 points higher; Nifty tops 18,400Views: 224404:05Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early trade; railway stocks rallyViews: 135004:52Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 16, 2022Views: 170802:07Stocks in focus: CreditAccess Grameen, BEL, Coal India and moreViews: 345609:55ET Money: Expert decodes tax liability for gold investmentViews: 181102:23Fundamental Radar: Max Healthcare likely to hit fresh record highs in next 12 months, says Narendra SolankiViews: 285303:05Sensex gains 249 points, Nifty above 18,400; Apollo Tyres rallies 4%Views: 108702:46Stock Radar: Buy Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 474 in next 4-6 weeks, says Ajit MishraViews: 241404:19Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty above 18,350; banking, auto stocks gainViews: 84403:39Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 15, 2022Views: 207501:24Stocks in focus: Paytm, Balkrishna Industries, Motherson Sumi and moreViews: 493600:34Sensex falls 171 pts, Nifty below 18,350; FMCG stocks drag; realty, metals shineViews: 152302:59Fundamental Radar: RIL could retest record highs in next 12 monthsViews: 3265To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold