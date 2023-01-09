BonFi (BNF) Rises 140.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

BonFi (BNF) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the crypto has gained 140.01% to $0.000156007322.

InvestorsObserver is giving BonFi a 17 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on BonFi!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives BonFi a low volatility rank of 17, placing it in the bottom 17% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

BNF’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.BonFi price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.0000613290809188042 and resistance near $0.0000703330566384833. This leaves BonFi out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

