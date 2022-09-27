Bond yields dip on index inclusion bets, despite report of delay

Indian government bond yields ended lower in a highly volatile trading session on Tuesday, as traders added to positions on bets of local debt being included in global indexes, although Reuters reported such a move may happen only in 2023.

The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield ended at 7.2915%, after closing at 7.3593% on Monday. The yield traded in a wide 11-basis-points range on Tuesday.

“With (monetary) policy expectations largely factored in current prices, the index inclusion theme will continue to dominate,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

“Unless we get official clarity, we may continue to see volatile moves.”

Indian bonds will likely be included in the JPMorgan emerging market global index only early next year as New Delhi still needs to address various operational issues, four sources familiar with the matter said told Reuters.

Investors had expected a decision could come as early as this month when operators meet to review the composition of the index and after Russia’s exit earlier this year.



Over the last few weeks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had said they expect an announcement by October, helping push the 10-year yield to below 7.10% briefly.

However, yields have rebounded recently, given the lack of material progress over the inclusion and as focus shifted to elevated inflation and the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

The Reserve

‘s policy decision is due on Friday, with 26 of 51 economists in a Reuters poll predicting a 50-basis-point hike, taking the repo rate to 5.90%.

The RBI has already raised rates by 140 basis points between May and August to tackle inflation that has stayed above the central bank’s tolerance level for eight straight months to August.

Bond sentiment also aided as oil prices fell in last two sessions through Monday, with the benchmark Brent crude contract settling at its lowest level in nearly nine months.

Easing oil prices aid India’s inflation outlook as the nation imports bulk of its oil requirement.