Bond Market Meltdown: Where Are The Buyers For Government Debt? – Bitcoin Magazine

October 13, 2022
Alexander Graham
Looking For The Marginal Bond Buyer

Where are the bond buyers? As central banks around the world continue their attempts to wind down balance sheets, there is declining demand for sovereign debt everywhere you look. In fact, the Bank of England (BoE) was forced to buy more bonds this week, a continued expansion that is a clear sign that right now central banks have been (have to be) the only marginal buyer in the room.