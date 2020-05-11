Missouri

Bolivar Resident, Charles Combs Uncovers $777,777 Scratchers Prize

05/11/2020
Bolivar, MO (STL.News) Charles Combs of Bolivar has won the first $777,777 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 7s” Scratchers ticket.  Combs purchased the winning ticket at Fast N Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway St. in Bolivar, and claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Springfield office on May 4.

“Triple Red 7s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $28.6 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $777,777 and five prizes of $77,777.

Missouri Lottery players in Polk County collectively won more than $3.7 million in the last fiscal year.  During the same time period, retailers in Polk County received more than $380,000 in commissions and incentives, while an additional $824,000 from Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.

Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

