BoJ: Kuroda ducks hawkish yen support with yield tweak

Critics have derided Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda as a lame duck since 2016. With just months to go before his term ends in April, he has tried to prove them wrong. But the BoJ's surprise decision to widen its bond yield target band will not be enough to lift the economy out of its slump. The bank shocked markets by unexpectedly heightening guide rails, allowing long-term interest rates to rise. The 10-year bond yield can edge up to around 0.5 per cent from a previous upper limit of 0.25 per cent. Bond prices dropped, the yen strengthened and the benchmark Nikkei fell 2.5 per cent.The beneficiaries are Japanese banks and insurers. The steeper upper limit means higher interest income and profits for banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. These have long suffered from negative rates.The change bolsters insurers, who are reliant on bond returns to fund liabilities. They can count on higher investment returns and improved cash flow. As the gap between short- and long-term government bond yields widen, they can use long-term bonds to match liabilities.The BoJ's goal is to boost the yen — its weakness meant record trade deficits this year. The value of imports rose 45 per cent in the first half. This lifted raw material prices for local companies, weakening earnings. Higher import costs caused GDP to contract in the third quarter.Tuesday's move is justified. It may mark the start of a gradual shift away from the strict bond yield controls emblematic of Japan's status as the last big economy sticking to ultra low rates.But Tuesday's move is too little too late. It comes six years after the BoJ adopted negative interest rates. It is the boldest step Kuroda has taken after enduring after years of criticism — and only when he has one foot out of the door. Even after spiking, the yen remains at two-decade lows to the dollar. Moreover, the BoJ plans to increase monthly purchases of government bonds to Y9tn ($67bn) a month, up from Y7.3tn before. That lengthens odds on a sustained move away from current ultra dovish policies. Low interest rates — and yen weakness — will persist. The yen remains vulnerable to a sell-off as the yield spread with countries such as the US continue to widen.