Boise Man Sentenced for Transporting Women

Boise Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Transporting Women for Prostitution and Money Laundering

(STL.News) A Boise man was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for transporting women for prostitution and money laundering.

According to court records, between July 2019 and June 2021, Dannie Carr, 37, of Boise, Idaho, was the manager of a businessengaged in the interstate prostitution of two women, primarily between Idaho and Washington. Carr coerced the women to engage and remain in the prostitution business by perpetrating domestic violence upon them.

Carr recruited customers for the women by placing online advertisements for sexual services and reserved hotel rooms for the women to meet customers. Between January 2019 and May 2021, Carr made, or caused the victims to make, 480 hotel reservations in Washington, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, for the victims to provide sexual services.

As part of Carr’s business, the women received proceeds from sexual services through an online payment service, and then transferred the proceeds to Carr. The online transactions contained false notations that were designed to conceal the nature and source of the proceeds. In total, Carr laundered between $250,000 and $550,000 in proceeds from his prostitution business.

Law enforcement determined that Carr used some of the laundered proceeds to purchase jewelry. Law enforcement later seized the jewelry from Carr’s Boise residence. Carr did not report the income he made from the prostitution business to the Internal Revenue Service and failed to file tax returns for the 2018 through 2020 tax years.

“We are proud of the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement that led to this important prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. “We will spare no effort to investigate and hold accountable anyone who would seek to profit through abuse and exploitation of another.”

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Carr to serve 5 years of supervised release following his prison sentence and to forfeit the jewelry that was purchased with illegal proceeds.

“Human trafficking is a real and growing threat across the Pacific Northwest. Those engaged in this type of crime will find the same fate as Mr. Carr,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “We are thankful for our partnerships across the region both with law enforcement and the community which facilitate the rescue of the victims of human trafficking as well as the prosecution of those responsible.”

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security – Center for Countering Human Trafficking, United States Customs Border Protection – National Targeting and Tactical Center, Transportation Security Administration, United States Postal Inspection Service, Idaho State Police – Idaho Criminal Intelligence Center, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Seattle Police Department, and Bellevue Police Department (Washington), which led to charges.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today