BoE's Pill: gilt purchases not aimed at capping long-term rates

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England’s new programme of government bond purchases is aimed at curing market dysfunction, not capping yields or offering cheaper credit to the government or financial institutions, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said.

Faced with a record surge in 30-year gilt yields to their highest in 20 years, threatening the stability of Britain’s pension funds, the BoE said on Wednesday it would buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.52 billion) of gilts a day until Oct. 14.

However, the BoE has been keen to draw a difference between these “temporary and targeted” purchases and its previous programmes of quantitative easing that aimed to stimulate the broader economy.

“Yesterday’s intervention was not a monetary policy operation,” Pill said in the text of a speech he will deliver later to the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland.

“They are not intended to cap or control longer-term interest rates or to offer more favourable underlying financing conditions to the institutions involved – or, for that matter, to the government – than would have prevailed in an orderly market environment,” Pill said.

The sell-off in British government bond yields, and a fall in sterling to a record low against the U.S. dollar, was triggered by an adverse market reaction to finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s promise of unfunded tax cuts on Friday.

Pill said the BoE’s commitment to orderly financial markets did not mean it would stand in the way of investors taking a view on the longer-term outlook for the public finances.

“Importantly, what we have seen in recent days is, to a large extent, indeed a re-pricing,” he said. “When new information – such as a change to the medium-term outlook for fiscal policy – is released, one would expect the relevant assets – in this context, government bonds – to re-price.”

($1 = 0.9052 pounds)