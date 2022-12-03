BoE's Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England building, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Swati Dhingra said in an interview published on Saturday that higher interest rates could lead to a deeper and longer recession, adding there were few signs that demands for higher wages risked a wage-price spiral. “You do see a much deeper and a longer recession with rates being much higher,” she told the Observer newspaper. “That is what I think we should all be worried about … are we going to end up lengthening and deepening the recession if the tightening continues at the pace it is?”