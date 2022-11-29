BoE's Bailey: We did not bring the Truss government down

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey attends the Monetary Policy Report News Conference at The Bank of England, in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England was not to blame for the fall of Liz Truss’s government in October, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday, rejecting the idea his decision to limit the bank’s intervention in the bond markets worsened a political crisis. “We did not bring the government down. We did a limited operation for financial stability purposes and we did exactly the right thing and ended it promptly,” he told a parliamentary committee.