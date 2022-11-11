BoE's Bailey says efforts to curb inflation likely to take 18 months to 2 years

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey attends the Monetary Policy Report News Conference at The Bank of England, in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that efforts to bring inflation under control were likely to take between 18 months and two years, adding that inflation was “way above where we (want) it to be”.

“Inflation is bad for the least well-off generally and this inflation is particularly bad,” Bailey said in an interview with Newcastle’s The Journal newspaper and its Business Live website. Bailey said further increases to interest rates were likely in the coming months but said he was hopeful inflation would peak over the winter. His comments were published after official data showed Britain’s economy shrank in the last quarter.