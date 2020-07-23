Boeing Secures Aircraft Finance Germany Order for Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Order is the trading company’s first Boeing freighter conversion

Strong demand for air cargo in express traffic and e-commerce markets

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Responding to strong near and long-term express cargo demand, Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG) signed an agreement with Boeing [NYSE: BA] for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).

Based on the popular Boeing Next-Generation 737, the 737-800BCF offers operators newer technology, lower fuel consumption and better reliability than other standard-body freighters. Primarily used to carry express cargo on domestic or short haul routes, the airplane is capable of carrying up to 23.9 tons (52,800lbs) and flying up to 2,000 nautical miles (3,750 km).

“We are always looking for the best way to invest and deploy aircraft that support our customers,” said Peter Koster, AFG’s Head of Freighter Trading. “The 737-800BCF gives us the opportunity to serve a growing market with a workhorse that can reliably and efficiently fit into most operators’ fleets.”

First delivered in 2018, the 737-800BCF is now operated by 10 customers across four continents. Boeing has ramped up production in response to increased demand with 132 orders. To date, the company has delivered 34 737-800BCFs.

“Aircraft Finance Germany is known for creating bespoke solutions that allow their customers to win in a dynamic market. We are pleased that they are investing in the 737-800BCF,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “The 737-800BCF capitalizes on the Next-Generation 737’s efficiency and unmatched reliability and the converted freighter program is a great way to extend the life of the platform.