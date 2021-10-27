Boeing Projects Demand Through 2040

Boeing Projects Demand for 1,540 New Airplanes in the Russia, Ukraine, and CIS Aviation Market Through 2040

20-year commercial airplane market valued at $520 billion, including jets and services

The forecast anticipates that Russia, leading all regions in domestic air travel recovery, will see additional growth in leisure and business travel

MOSCOW (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] today said that airlines in Russia, Ukraine, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would require 1,540 new airplanes valued at $200 billion over the next 20 years, driven mainly by growth in the single-aisle market. In addition, the region also will need aftermarket aviation services such as passenger-to-freighter conversions, maintenance and repair, and digital services worth $320 billion, according to the 2021 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing’s long-term forecast of demand for commercial airplanes and services.

Global and regional air travel markets are recovering essentially, as Boeing projected last year. Following a robust economic rebound and great pent-up demand, Russia has led all regions in domestic air traffic recovery, with growth expected to continue, according to Boeing.

“Boeing is ready to support carriers in Russia, Ukraine, and CIS as they transform their business models and take advantage of opportunities for further growth,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Russia, Ukraine, and CIS. “Aviation is vitally important for enabling robust domestic tourism growth and a rebound in long-haul leisure travel while also supporting trade and cargo links across a huge geographic region.”

The 2021 CMO for Russia, Ukraine, and CIS includes these projections through 2040:

Air traffic is projected to grow by 2.9% annually, tied to the economic growth of 2.1% per year.

More than half of deliveries to the region will be for growth. The overall fleet is expected to total more than 2,000 airplanes, with demand for more fuel-efficient models.

Single-aisle airplanes will represent 75% of deliveries, with a demand for 1,150 airplanes. Demand will be driven by growth in the low-cost carrier (LCC) segment, including opportunities for new and expanding low-cost airlines.

Demand for 160 new widebody passenger and freighter airplanes to serve regional leisure markets as well as long-haul passenger and cargo markets.

The region will require 83,000 new aviation personnel, including 25,000 pilots, 25,000 technicians, and 33,000 cabin crews. For Boeing’s global demand forecast, go to the Pilot and Technician Outlook website.

For Boeing’s global and regional forecasts, including data and analysis, go to the Commercial Market Outlook website.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing and Russia have long-term partnerships in multiple areas, including aviation, metallurgy, space, engineering, and information technologies. The company is committed to long-term relationships with operators in the region to provide fleet solutions and services. In addition, Boeing collaborates with leading Russian aerospace companies on the International Space Station program. Boeing’s footprint in Russia, Ukraine, and CIS include the Boeing Design Center employing more than 2,000 highly qualified engineers in Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine, who support all major Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Global Services programs. The company also runs its Flight Training Campus and Research & Technology center in Moscow and a joint venture Ural Boeing Manufacturing with the titanium supplier VSMPO-AVISMA.