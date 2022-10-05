BoE rejects all gilts at buy-back for second day



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England rejected all the gilts it was offered at its daily reverse auction for long-dated British government bonds for a second consecutive day, pushing gilt futures to a day’s low.

The BoE bought none of the 413.6 million pounds ($467 million) of gilts with maturities of 20 years or over that it was offered in the operation, part of a series that started on Sept. 28 to calm turmoil in the bond market.

Earlier on Wednesday the BoE gave more details of how it decides whether to accept gilts it is offered.

($1 = 0.8857 pounds)

