BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in timely and orderly way-Hauser

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England must sell in “a timely and orderly” way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought as part of its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.

“We must execute a timely and orderly unwind of the assets accumulated as part of the financial stability purchase operations, whilst also delivering the MPC’s QE unwind programme,” Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director for markets, said in a speech at a European Central Bank conference.

($1 = 0.8910 pounds)