Bobby Dawson Arrested in homicide: 2700 block of Quail Drive Kansas City

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia has been located and arrested in the Kansas City area for the charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Dawson was wanted in connection to the homicide that took place in the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25.

Columbia Police would like to thank our law enforcement partners in the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for their assistance on this case.

There are no further details to provide at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

