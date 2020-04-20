Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Makes Donation To Support Coronavirus Relief Effort

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey announced today that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has donated $50,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund, established as part of the Arizona Together initiative, provides financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including funding of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel; supporting non-profit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities and other services; and expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.

“We are grateful to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for their generous support of COVID-19 relief efforts,” said Governor Ducey. “This donation will have an immediate impact by getting resources and supplies to those who need it most.”

“We have a strong commitment, and a responsibility, to Arizona communities across the state,” said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Arizona is resilient, and the more the community pulls together and supports each other, the faster we can heal.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has also supported the COVID-19 relief effort through various donations of PPE, including providing nearly 1,000 N95 masks to the Arizona Department of Health Services and donating face masks to Arizona food banks, school districts and grocery stores. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has also partnered with charitable organizations to provide food for seniors, individuals experiencing homelessness and families in need.

Other contributions to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund include a $5 million gift from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation; $1 million from Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals; and contributions from Southwest Gas and Arizona Public Service (APS). To date, the Fund has collected more than $6 million.

