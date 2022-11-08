BLS International reports Rs 356.84 crore revenue in Q2 FY23, 87.36% Y-o-Y increase

BLS International, a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has reported Rs 356.84 crore revenue in Q2 FY23, growth of 87.36% compared to Q2 FY22.

Company reported Rs 50.99 crore profit After Tax (PAT) compared to Rs 27.46 crore in the same period of last financial year.

E-Governance Services and Banking Correspondence (BC) businesses of the company will be merged into ‘Digital Services’ segment.

“Our second quarter performance has been in line with expectations. We are seeing good growth coming in from our visa and consular services as well as e-Governance and banking correspondence businesses,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

BLS has transferred its entire equity stake in BLS Kendra Pvt Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary) to BLS E-Services Pvt Ltd (another wholly owned subsidiary), making BLS Kendra a step-down subsidiary.

The company has also acquired 88.71% stake in Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL), making it the largest business correspondent (BC) for SBI across India.

“We are well above pre-COVID levels, and once business recovers from key markets such as China and Russia, the ongoing growth from the other regions would be further complemented,” Aggarwal said.

The acquisition has been made at an enterprise value of Rs 135 crore with equity valuation of Rs. 120 crore and Rs 15 crore of debt. Group has funded the acquisition from internal cash accruals and have also repaid Rs 15 crore of debt.

Company also signed agreement with Department of Administrative Reforms, with the Karnataka Government and contract with the Royal Thai embassy to provide visa services in Kenya

“Following our recent acquisition of ZMPL, our BC and e-Governance businesses are sizeable enough to demand more focus. We see tremendous growth opportunities in these lines of businesses, especially from value added services. This is evident in the growth rate of our Digital Services business in Q2 & H1 FY23,” he said.