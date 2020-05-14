Blowing up ATM machine sends Missoula man Guy Murray Culligan to prison

(STL.News) – A Missoula man who admitted pouring gasoline on an ATM machine and setting it on fire, causing an explosion, was sentenced today to 38 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Guy Murray Culligan, 58, pleaded guilty in January to malicious use of explosive material.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said that on Nov. 7, 2019, the Missoula Police and Fire departments responded to a report of an explosion at First Security Bank and found an ATM that had been set on fire. The ATM was damaged as a result of the explosion, which was caused by a buildup of gasoline vapors inside the machine. Damage to the ATM was approximately $30,000.

A witness told investigators about seeing Culligan light the ATM on fire and calling the Missoula Police Department to report the incident. The explosion shattered the windows of Culligan’s vehicle and the witness provided a description of the vehicle.

Law enforcement located Culligan in a damaged vehicle, with its windows blown out. Culligan had singed facial hair and an ATM keypad was in his vehicle. Culligan admitted he poured gasoline over the ATM and threw a lit object at it to ignite it, causing the explosion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Missoula Police Department and Missoula Fire Department.

