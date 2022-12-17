Crypto

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Rises 0.13%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

December 17, 2022
Alexander Graham

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has gained 0.13% to $0.2758673813.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket a 26 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket a moderate volatility rank of 26, placing it in the bottom 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

BLCT’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket price is in a favorable position going forward. With support set at $0.274626282134436 and resistance at $0.276308653035544. This leaves Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

