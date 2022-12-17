Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Rises 0.13%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has gained 0.13% to $0.2758673813.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket a 26 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket a moderate volatility rank of 26, placing it in the bottom 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

BLCT’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket price is in a favorable position going forward. With support set at $0.274626282134436 and resistance at $0.276308653035544. This leaves Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

