Bloomberg Coronavirus Special Report: Crude Gets Crushed

Bloomberg report about the crushed crude market as the oil industry and market is making history

(STL.News) Report presented by Bloomberg’s Alix Steel speaks to major players in the energy industry about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has contributed to a glut in supply and a plunge in demand for crude oil. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, BP CEO Bernard Looney, ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance, and Icahn Enterprises Holdings Chairman Carl Icahn are among those who discuss how they’re reacting to this historic market crisis.

YouTube courtesy of Bloomberg