BlockFills launches end-to-end enterprise crypto trading technology stack – CryptoNinjas

BlockFills, a company specializing in building trading and management solutions for cryptocurrency market participants, today announced the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management platform.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables institutions to quickly access the crypto ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.

Noteworthy, BlockFills deploys an integrated liquidity solution that licensees of Vision Crypto Cloud can utilize as part of the service. Vision Crypto Cloud is a technology stack that BlockFills has operated for its own use for several years.

“Our software division is very proud to launch Vision Crypto Cloud as a new and innovative SaaS product for the sector. Vision Crypto Cloud represents a simple and flexible path for entities to enter into the digital asset space which is wrought with challenges for top-tier institutions. BlockFills can provide a turn-key, yet scalable software solution with integrated liquidity in the spot, derivatives, and lending markets to institutions seeking to enter the market or better manage their current digital trading business.”

– Nick Hammer, Co-Founder & CEO of BlockFills