Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Rises 159.43%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Art, Collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens has gained 159.43% to $0.1217840105.

InvestorsObserver is giving Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance a 91 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance a high volatility rank of 91, placing it in the top 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

BCUG’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.046187612980758 and resistance set at $0.0483522003592599. This leaves Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter