Blockchain-Based Platform Created by Saudi Students Places Third in National Women’s Coding Competition

A blockchain-based tender bidding platform that was designed by female university students has been named the third-best entry in a Saudi Arabian women’s coding competition. The competition is said to be part of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s broader goal of supporting and empowering women in Saudi Arabia’s technology sector.

Empowering Women in Saudi Arabia’s Technology Sector

A blockchain-based bidding platform created by female students at the Saudi Arabian learning institution Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University was recently recognized as one of the three best projects in this year’s coding competition. Known as Bidchain, the bidding platform placed third in the competition.

According to a report by Laraontheblock, the coding competition, also known as “She Codes 2022,” was conducted under the auspices of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education along with Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University. The competition is said to be part of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s broader goal of supporting and empowering women in Saudi Arabia’s technology sector.

In addition to working with the government on the coding competition, Enas bint Suleiman Al-Issa, the president of the university, revealed at the award ceremony that his institution is also organizing local and international partnerships as well as holding exhibitions and specialized forums for women.

Using Blockchain to Solve Problems in Tender Processes

Meanwhile, in one of the videos of the event shared by Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, one of the students behind the blockchain project said she was pleased with the recognition. The unnamed student who spoke in Arabic added the bidding platform, which was created to solve problems in tender processes, is “just the beginning.”

While the blockchain-enabled Bidchain platform is this year’s competition’s bronze-winning project, two projects that use artificial intelligence (AI) came first and second. The winning entry, Sonbul, is an edutainment application which teaches kids the “principles of saving and investment.” An application designed for early detection of metastatic breast cancer in lymph nodes using AI came in second.

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.































