Blockbuster Avatar sequel makes a splash at Odeon 



Avatar sequel makes a splash at Odeon as more than a million Brits flock to the UK’s largest cinema chainBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:56 EST, 4 January 2023 | Updated: 16:56 EST, 4 January 2023

Avatar’s long-awaited sequel gave the box office a much-needed boost this Christmas with more than a million Brits flocking to the UK’s largest cinema chain. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest film since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon said. The film has taken £45million in three weeks, according to the British Film Institute (BFI). Feeling blue: Avatar: The Way of Water (pictured), the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest film since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon saidOdeon said strong performances from both Matilda the Musical and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody also helped. Carol Welch, Odeon’s UK & Ireland managing director, said it was optimistic about 2023, despite inflationary pressures. Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Avatar was a ‘crumb of hope’ but warned it would take more than a handful of films to extinguish challenges faced. ‘Chains are carrying a lot of debt and grappling with slowing demand as the pandemic altered entertainment preferences, and the cost-of-living crisis means there are fewer people queuing for tickets,’ she said.

