Blair Man Wins $106,000 Playing Nebraska Pick 5

James Anderson of Blair won $106,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Anderson purchased his ticket at Kum & Go #360 at 10025 S 168th Ave. in Omaha. The ticket contained a single quick pick play for the October 16 drawing and matched the winning numbers 12, 24, 25, 28 and 32.

While returning from a trip to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna with his daughter, Anderson decided to make a quick pitstop. It had been months since he bought a Lotto ticket, but since the jackpots were high and he was in a good mood, Anderson decided to pick up five Powerball tickets, five Mega Millions tickets and a single Pick 5 ticket before heading home.

The next morning, Anderson woke up early and poured himself a cup of coffee while he checked his numbers.

“I looked at it and saw I got the first two,” he said. “And then I got the next two, and the last one.”

Anderson thought he’d better go wake up his wife Mary and tell her he’d won.

“He woke me up and said, ‘I think I won the lottery,’” Mary said. “I thought he was just messing with me.”

The Andersons are in the process of moving and this will help out with that, they said, but they’re also planning to have some fun with their winnings, too.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.