Blair County Man Jesse Daniel Ginter Charged with Unlawful Possession of Multiple Drugs

(STL.News) – A resident of Blair County, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment, returned on July 8, named Jesse Daniel Ginter, 39, of Williamsburg, PA 16693, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about March 12, 2018, Ginter unlawfully possessed with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl, methoxyacetyl fentanyl, cyclopropyl fentanyl, U-47700, AMB-Fubinaca, carfentanil, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of multiple firearms,

For Ginter’s offense, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney David Lew is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

