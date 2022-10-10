Finance

Black October is here: Transport delays, labor shortages slow supply chain as holiday shopping begins

October 10, 2022
Hattie Francis
A truck drives past cargo containers stacked at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest container port, on Oct. 15, 2021 in San Pedro, Calif.

Despite some easing of backlogs at the nation’s ports and retailers reporting they were flush with inventory this summer, supply chain woes are expected to persist as the holiday shopping season gears up earlier than ever. 

“Supply chain issues are here to stay,” said Angeli Gianchandani, professor of marketing at the Pompea College of Business, University of New Haven.

“Everything is fragile now, our supply chain is fragile, our crops are fragile … Labor is fragile,” she said. “Everything is colliding now. It’s the perfect storm.”

That storm includes global events like the war in Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies causing manufacturing shutdowns, as well as an actual storm, Hurricane Ian. 

The Category 4 hurricane has led to increased demand for some products needed for recovery efforts, as well as stranded or destroyed equipment and materials, putting a strain on other parts of the supply chain, said Lisa Anderson, a supply chain expert and president of LMA Consulting Group.  

Also in the mix: