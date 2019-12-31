Black Knight’s First Look: Seasonal Decline Pushes Foreclosure Starts to Lowest Level on Record; Foreclosure Rate Hits 14-Year Low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (STL.News) – Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following “first look” at November 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.53%
Month-over-month change: 4.18%
Year-over-year change: -4.72%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.47%
Month-over-month change: -3.31%
Year-over-year change: -9.11%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 33,500
Month-over-month change: -23.69%
Year-over-year change: -25.88%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.46%
Month-over-month change: -19.06%
Year-over-year change: 122.88%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.55%
Month-over-month change: -11.42%
Year-over-year change: -12.59%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,868,000
Month-over-month change: 82,000
Year-over-year change: -57,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 439,000
Month-over-month change: 6,000
Year-over-year change: -71,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 248,000
Month-over-month change: -7,000
Year-over-year change: -20,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,116,000
Month-over-month change: 75,000
Year-over-year change: -77,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 10.44%
Louisiana: 7.84%
Alabama: 6.83%
West Virginia: 6.68%
Arkansas: 6.23%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
California: 2.09%
Idaho: 1.98%
Oregon: 1.90%
Washington: 1.86%
Colorado: 1.81%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 3.01%
Louisiana: 1.87%
Alabama: 1.82%
Arkansas: 1.66%
West Virginia: 1.22%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: -12.51%
District of Columbia: -6.55%
Maine: -5.88%
Hawaii: -5.88%
Washington: -5.82
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
West Virginia: 12.36%
Arizona: 11.05%
Oklahoma: 10.51%
Arkansas: 10.50%
Iowa: 9.97%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight’s loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
