Biz News Today Offers Free Business Directory Listings and Article Email Notification

Wildwood, MO (STL.News) A business news blog, www.BizNews.Today, launched in August 26, 2018 has announced the addition of a business directory listing, currently for free, and email subscription for notifications when new business news articles are published.

The news is direct source news from major publicly traded companies that stocks trade on the major stock exchanges like NYSE, and Nasdaq. The aggregation will continue to grow providing more business news for professional, and novice investors and journalists. If you have news that they are not currently publishing, you can email them to request aggregation. Emails should be titled “Request Aggregation on Biz News,” and sent to WebTechGroupSTL@gmail.com.

CLICK to submit your business listing and receive do-follow links for enhanced SEO.