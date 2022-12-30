Bitvolt (VOLT) Falls 0.16%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Bitvolt (VOLT) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has declined 16.26% to $0.0006655903275.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bitvolt a 97 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bitvolt!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bitvolt a high volatility rank of 97, placing it in the top 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

VOLT’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitvolt price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $0.000493767908487192 and resistance around $0.000951464001267871. This positions Bitvolt with room to run before facing selling pressures.

