BitNautic Token (BTNT) Rises 229.23%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

BitNautic Token (BTNT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has added 229.23% to $0.04947421788.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives BitNautic Token a moderate volatility rank of 67, placing it in the top 33% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

BTNT’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.BitNautic Token price is trading near resistance. With support set at $-0.00322267679701659 and resistance around $0.0504972498284736. This leaves BitNautic Token with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

