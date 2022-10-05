Bitcoin’s Total Network Hashrate Hits an All-Time High at 321 Exahash per Second

According to statistics on October 5, the total computational power backing the Bitcoin network tapped a fresh all-time high reaching 321.15 exahash per second (EH/s). Just after the record high, the network’s total hashrate was coasting along above the 300 EH/s on Wednesday afternoon (ET) at around 303.87 (EH/s).

Bitcoin’s Hashrate Reaches a Lifetime High in Terms of Hashes per Second

On Wednesday, at block height 757,214, statistics from coinwarz.com shows Bitcoin’s total hashrate reached an all-time high (ATH). BTC’s network hashpower data indicates that the last hashrate ATH was recorded on September 11, 2022, at block height 753,647, when it reached approximately 301.87 EH/s.

Before the jump over 300 exahash, the network’s hashrate reached a prior ATH on June 8, 2022, at block height 739,928 reaching 292.02 EH/s. The most recent total computational power ATHs are taking place amid the crypto winter, as BTC prices are 70% below the crypto asset’s lifetime price high on November 10, 2021 ($69K).

Furthermore, the hashrate increase has taken place at a time when BTC’s mining difficulty also tapped an all-time high in recent times. At block height 753,984, the difficulty increased from 30.97 trillion hashes to 32.05 trillion hashes.

While it is lower today at 31.36 trillion hashes, it’s expected to see a 7.10% increase during the next adjustment. If that adjustment estimate comes to fruition, the difficulty could reach 33.59 trillion hashes on October 10, 2022.

The 321.15 exahash per second all-time high is equal to 0.32115 zetahash per second (ZH/s). While an exahash is a quintillion, a single zetahash is an unfathomable 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (one sextillion) hashes per second.

By 2:20 p.m. (ET), the total hashrate dropped below 300 exahash and it’s currently coasting along at 287.98 EH/s.

What do you think about Bitcoin’s hashrate hitting an all-time high at 321 exahash per second? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











