Bitcoin's Modest Rally Sends Crypto-Related Stocks Sharply Higher – CoinDesk

With most of the miners having begun the year priced as if they will follow peers Core Scientific (CORZ) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK) into either bankruptcy protection or some other form of restructuring, bitcoin’s modest advance is having a big effect on Monday. Marathon is higher by 24% and the company formerly known as Riot Blockchain, Riot Platforms (RIOT), is up 18.5%. Hut 8 (HUT), Hive Blockchain (HIVE), and Bit Digital (BTBT) are all ahead more than 20%. While up just 4.6% Monday, Argo has quadrupled in value since agreeing to a bailout from Galaxy Digital (BRPHF).