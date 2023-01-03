Bitcoin's 14th birthday is overshadowed by widespread weakness in … – Kitco NEWS



Editor’s Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today’s must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – It was a relatively uneventful fourteenth birthday for Bitcoin (BTC) as the top crypto remained trapped within the trading range it has been stuck in since early November when the FTX drama first began to roil the markets.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous crater of Bitcoin, officially mined the genesis block of Bitcoin on Jan. 3, 2009, which led to the minting of the first 50 BTC and kicked off the cryptocurrency revolution. Many in the crypto community used this opportunity to honor the token that started it all, but the day of celebration was mired by a lackluster performance in the market.

The traditional markets also saw a continuation of the weakness witnessed at the end of 2022 as stock prices declined on the first trading day of 2023. At the market close in the U.S., the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all finished in the red, down 0.40%, 0.03%, and 0.76%, respectively.

Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) price ranged from a daily low of $16,558 in the early hours to an intraday high of $16,768 near midday, only to return to $16,671 at the close of the markets in the U.S., which represented a daily decline of 0.35%.



BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

According to Kitco senior technical analyst Jim Wyckoff, “Traders are waiting for a spark to ignite price action in what has been a quieter holiday trading period.”

The lack of meaningful movement to either the upside or downside indicates that “Neither the bulls nor the bears have a near-term technical advantage,” Wyckoff said, “which suggests more narrow-range, sideways trading in the coming days.”

While much of crypto Twitter remains unsure of what will come next for Bitcoin following a brief spurt of energy on Monday, crypto analyst il Capo of Crypto remains convinced that the recent pump in price is merely a bull trap, and Bitcoin remains destined for a trip to the $12,000 range.



$BTCIt takes a tiny pump into resistance to turn everyone bullish again. This same bull trap has been happening during the entire 2022, yet people don’t learn.12k is very likely. pic.twitter.com/CE7MrHg2fP

— il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) January 2, 2023

Altcoin standouts in a sea of red

The broader altcoin market fell under pressure on Tuesday as a lack of movement in the price of Bitcoin kept traders sidelined, but there were several tokens that managed to post meaningful gains amid the malaise.



Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

The most notable gainer on the day was the beleaguered Solana (SOL), which managed to reverse its recent downtrend to post a 16.54% gain and climb back above $13.11. Other top performances include an 11.75% increase for Kava (KAVA) and a 7.62% increase for Flow (FLOW).

The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $804 billion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 39.9%.



Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.

