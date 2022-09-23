Crypto

Bitcoin Will Replace SWIFT Before It Replaces Visa – Bitcoin Magazine

September 21, 2022
Waqar Nawaz

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host.

With the advent of the Lightning Network the notion of bitcoin as a means of exchange has been taking off in the last few years in terms of dominant narratives in this space again. Ultimately, that is a necessary component of something that is aiming to become money. Storing value is meaningless in the context of money without the ability to easily exchange it, and Lightning is the most promising tool at this point in order to truly scale the ability to do that.