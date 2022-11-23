Bitcoin Wallet of the Failed BTC-e Exchange Wakes Up – CoinDesk

Vinnik, a Russian national, faced competing extradition claims from Russia, France and the U.S. He was extradited to France from Greece in 2020, and sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering. This August he was extradited to the U.S. to face allegations of “computer intrusions and hacking incidents, ransomware scams, identity theft schemes, corrupt public officials and narcotics distribution rings,” according to a 2020 indictment by the California court. He is now at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California, according to the court case docket.