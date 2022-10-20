Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks – Cointelegraph

On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies.

Ali has been working on internet protocols and distributed systems for over 15 years and received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Princeton University, where he occasionally gives guest lectures as well.

We first get some basics out of the way and ask Ali to explain what it means to build on the Bitcoin network and how it differs from others. What are the advantages and disadvantages (if any) of building smart contracts on a network that doesn’t usually come to mind when discussing such things?

Next up, we dive into the current market conditions and what Ali thinks of the current state of crypto right now. Boring markets may seem dull to the average investor, but we discuss whether such conditions are good or bad for builders in the industry. Many professionals consider bear markets a great time to build better products and services — we get Ali’s opinion on the matter.

The main issue on everyone’s mind is Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts. Why is it better to build smart contracts on Bitcoin as compared to Ethereum, which seems to be the most popular network for the use of smart contracts? What does Bitcoin offer that Ethereum cannot? While we’re on the subject of the top two blockchain networks, we also discuss whether Ether (ETH) can or will ever flip Bitcoin (BTC) and become the dominant asset.

What is the best use case for Bitcoin, to become so widely accepted and used that it becomes the dominant currency used on a daily basis or to hold on to it as a store of value and lend it securely? We’ve got one of the brightest minds in the industry to answer all of these questions for you. So, make sure you’re tuned in to keep yourself informed and up-to-date with the latest information.

