Bitcoin tumbles back to $17k, market follows – CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – CryptoSlate

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $40.17 billion and currently stands at $828.14 billion — down 3.73% as of press time.Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap was down 3.90% and 6.01% to $327.60 billion and $148.49 billion, respectively.The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted losses over the reporting period. Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were the biggest losers, which fell 7.24% and 5.95%, respectively, over the last 24 hours.Source: CryptoSlate.comThe market cap of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) posted mixed performances. USDT up 0.09% to $66.04 billion and USDC was down 0.43% to $44.96 billion. BinanceUSD (BUSD) market cap stood at $18.67 billion, up 0.63% over the reporting period.BitcoinBitcoin fell 3.84% to trade at $17,031 as of 07:00 ET. Its market dominance dropped to 39.57% from 39.6%.The leading cryptocurrency dipped below $17,000 on Dec. 16. The asset traded at a high of $17,813 and bottomed at $16,993 over the reporting period.BTC 24-Hour Price Performance (Source: Tradingview.com)EthereumETH recorded a loss of 6% over the last 24 hours to trade at $1,212 as of 07:00 ET. Its market dominance fell to 17.93% from 18.4% over the reporting period.Over the last 24 hours, ETH’s price peaked at $1,287 and bottomed at $1,210.ETH 24-Hour Price Performance (Source: Tradingview.com)Top 5 GainersOKB – OKB increased 4.86% to $23.98 as of press time. The token is up 12.16% over the last seven days. Its market cap stood at $1.43 billion.Bitcoin SV – BSV rose by 3.91% in the last 24 hours to $48.24. Its market cap stood at $928.82 million.LEO – LEO gained just 0.03% over the reporting period to trade at $3.69 as of press time. Its market cap was $3.52 billion as of press time.Fei USD – FEI also gained a minor rise of 0.02% over the reporting period to $0.99 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $424.77 million.BUSD – BUSD is the third minor gainer, rising 0.01% over the last 24 hours to $0.99. Its market cap stood at $18.67 billion.Top 5 LosersNeutrino USD – USDN fell 13.88% over the reporting period to $0.55 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $375.33 million.Trust Wallet Token – TWT fell 9.16% to $1.98 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $826.86 million.Algorand – ALGO decreased by 8.94% to $0.20 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $1.46 billion.Fantom – FTM lost 8.52% of its value over the reporting period to $0.21 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $602.50 million.Synthetix – SNX fell 8.33% to $1.69 over the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $421.29 million.Get an Edge on the Crypto Market ?Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis. On-chain analysis Price snapshots More context Join now for $19/month Explore all benefits