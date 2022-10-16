Bitcoin to PKR, USD on October 16, 2022 – Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on October 16, 2022.

One Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs4,172,704.90 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs4,192,170.96 at closing on October 15, 2022.

The rate of Bitcoin in US Dollar (USD) is $19,118.92 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $19,208.11 at closing on October 15, 2022.

READ MORE: Bitcoin to PKR, USD on October 15, 2022

—————————————————————————

Ripple to PKR, USD on October 16, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on October 16, 2022.

One Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs105.71 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs106.43 at closing on October 15, 2022.

The rate of Ripple in US Dollar (USD) is $0.48 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate of $0.49 at closing on October 15, 2022.

READ MORE: Ripple to PKR, USD on October 15, 2022

—————————————————————————

Dogecoin to PKR, USD on October 16, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on October 16, 2022.

One Dogecoin to PKR is Rs12.90 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs12.84 at closing on October 15, 2022.

The rate of Dogecoin in US Dollar (USD) is $0.06 on October 16, 2022 at 08:29 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $0.06 at closing on October 15, 2022.

READ MORE: Dogecoin to PKR, USD on October 15, 2022

—————————————————————————–

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.