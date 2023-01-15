Bitcoin to PKR, USD on January 15, 2023 – Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on January 15, 2023.

One Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs4,727,006.21 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs4,790,081.18 at closing on January 14, 2023.

The rate of Bitcoin in US Dollar (USD) is $20,729.73 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $20,917.39 at closing on January 14, 2023.

Ripple to PKR, USD on January 15, 2023

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on January 15, 2023.

One Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs82.38 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs82.73 at closing on January 14, 2023.

The rate of Ripple in US Dollar (USD) is $0.36 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate of $0.36 at closing on January 14, 2023.

Dogecoin to PKR, USD on January 15, 2023

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on January 15, 2023.

One Dogecoin to PKR is Rs19.28 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs20.36 at closing on January 14, 2023.

The rate of Dogecoin in US Dollar (USD) is $0.08 on January 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $0.09 at closing on January 14, 2023.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.