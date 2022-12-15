Bitcoin SV (BSV) Jumps 3% Even As BTC, ETH Trade Muted – Bitcoin SV (BSV/USD) – Benzinga

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD is bucking the market trend and trading in the green on Thursday evening even as major coins Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD trade muted.What Happened: At the time of writing, BSV was trading at $46.77, up 3.85% in the last 24 hours.BSV is experiencing a surge following the launch of Boardz, a new social platform powered by the BSV blockchain. On Boardz, users can discuss topics and earn BSV tokens through the Rewardz program, which provides incentives for users by giving out more than 80 BSV to tip posts. See More: Best Crypto Day Trading StrategiesBSV is backed by Craig Wright, the alleged creator of Bitcoin who calls himself the true Satoshi Nakomoto.Price Action: At the time of writing, apex crypto Bitcoin was trading at $17,400 down 1.41%. ETH at $1,271, down 1.52%, in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.Read Next: Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Trying To Secure Bail In Bahamas After Being Deemed A Flight Risk