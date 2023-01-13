Bitcoin Surges Above $21000 Amid Optimism Around Inflation, FTX – Bloomberg

Bitcoin surged over $21,000 on Saturday amid optimism that it may have bottomed and inflation may have peaked.The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 7.5% to $21,299. It hadn’t been above $20,000 since Nov. 8, and Saturday marked its 11th straight day advancing. Second-largest Ether surged as much as 9.7%, and other tokens like Cardano and Dogecoin also notched solid gains. The overall market cap of the crypto universe rose above $1 trillion for the first time since early November, according to data from CoinGecko.