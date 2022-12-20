Bitcoin steadies below $17K, but this analyst recommends a key indicator for a reversal

Bitcoin was steady below $17,000 on Tuesday

A crypto analyst suggests a crossing of price above the 200-day as a bull signal

Bitcoin still lacks a directional movement, and further decline is possible

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) traded slightly below $17,000 on Tuesday, initially losing an opportunity to claim $19,000. A technical outlook shows that BTC has successfully defended $16,000 against the bears, signalling a potential reversal zone. But as the price once again stabilises, one key analyst recommends that investors wait for a key bullish signal.

Renowned crypto trader and analyst Kaleo tells Bitcoin enthusiasts to wait for a classic technical indicator for a bull market. According to him, Bitcoin initiates a bull market each time the price crosses above the 200-day moving average. He says although his strategy is simple, it has been a signature indicator on the BTC chart in its last cycles. Kaleo tells his followers to remain patient until the key signal pops up.

But the analyst holds the view that Bitcoin could fall further. He sees a scenario where BTC consolidates and then declines to another low in a bear market. Kaleo says a bullish spike could occur somewhere in June 2023.

BTC gets rejected at the 50-day MA

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

On the technical front, BTC is steadying after a correction. The price was rejected at the 50-day MA, with the cryptocurrency lacking a directional bias in a bear market. The RSI has again fallen below the midpoint, signalling the entry of bears or bull exhaustion.

Applying the 200-day MA on the daily chart, BTC trades way below it. It could take several months to see the price crossing above it.

Which way is the BTC price?

From the technical outlook, BTC price could struggle for a while before we see a sustained bullish surge. If, indeed, BTC will become bullish when the price crosses above the 200-day MA, then we could wait longer for it to happen. Still, there is no indication that the bear market is nearing an end, although bulls remain strong at $16,000.

Where to buy BTC

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.



Buy BTC with eToro today

Disclaimer

Bitstamp

Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies.

Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.



Buy BTC with Bitstamp today

Share this articleCategoriesTags