Bitcoin Slides. This Time, FTX and Binance Have Less to Do With Crypto’s Tumble. – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling Friday. This time, recent chaos in crypto has less to do with it. Instead, blame the stock market and widespread investor worries about central bank policy and the economy. The price of Bitcoin has dropped 4% over the past 24 hours to $17,000, with the largest digital asset looking vulnerable to falling below this key level and undoing gains from a remarkable rally in recent days. Bitcoin traded near $18,500 earlier in the week, by far the highest levels since a painful selloff last month sparked by the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX sent prices to two-year lows near $15,500.