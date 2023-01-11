Bitcoin Resilient as Major Crypto-Firm Cuts More Jobs – FXCM

BTC/USD AnalysisThe past year has been extremely bad for the crypto-industry, which continues to reel from the recent FTX collapse. Yesterday, crypto-firm Coinbase announced that it will lay-off 950 employees, which accounts for around 20% of its workforce, as part of an effort to reduce operating expenses. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to FTX as he talked of “unscrupulous actors in the industry”, but expressed confidence that recent developments will eventually end up benefiting the firm. Coinbase though had slashed another 1,250 jobs back in June, well before the FTX bankruptcy. Despite these negative news, BTC/USD is having a good week, benefiting from market optimism for a less aggressive Fed, which works against the USDollar. CME’s FedWatch Tool prices-in a small 25 basis points hike in the next meeting and chair Powell did not push against that yesterday. The US central bank however has maintained a very hawkish stance, projecting a median terminal rate of 5.1%, while last week’s minutes highlighted that no participants see rate cuts this year, contrary to market expectations. BTC/USD is now in position to take another crack at the 38.2% Fibonacci of the November high/December low slump, bur does not yet inspire confidence for sustained strenght past 50% (18,384), as the upside looks unfriendly. Start Trading Bitcoin with Confidence Get a free practice account today. After a strong start to the week, BTC/USD faces difficulties today, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) did not follow it higher yesterday. This divergence can lead to renewed pressure towards 16,257, but strong catalyst will be required for a breach of the 2022 low (15,455).Market participants now turn to Thursday’s US CPI Inflation update, which can affect the Fed’s thinking and determine the next leg of the cryptocurrency.